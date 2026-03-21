16 hours ago

Dr. Nana Yaw Adutwum, Policy Director of the United Party (UP), has warned that Ghana is not adequately prepared to handle potential fuel supply disruptions stemming from rising geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Channel One TV, he expressed concern that while advanced economies are taking proactive steps to mitigate possible shocks to global energy supply chains, Ghana appears to be taking a wait-and-see approach.

Dr. Adutwum pointed to the uncertainty surrounding the conflict, including varying statements by Donald Trump, as a clear signal for Ghana to adopt a more strategic and forward-looking response.

He noted that countries such as India have already begun implementing precautionary measures, including reducing travel and adjusting work patterns, to prepare for potential disruptions.

According to him, several developed economies in Europe and across the Global North are actively positioning themselves to respond to any shocks, while Ghana risks being unprepared if similar steps are not taken.

He therefore urged the government to improve its communication and put in place concrete measures to ensure the country can withstand possible fuel supply challenges in the near future.