12 hours ago

Ghana is intensifying its industrialisation agenda with a renewed emphasis on electric vehicle (EV) production, as part of a broader strategy to create jobs, attract investment, and enhance the country’s global competitiveness.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, the Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, announced that the ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Shenzhen New Jekyll of China to establish an EV assembly plant in Ghana.

According to the minister, the Chinese firm has already secured land in the country, with development works at an advanced stage ahead of the commencement of operations. She added that the government is also in discussions with Sherry International to set up another EV assembly plant, following engagements at the China-Africa Summit.

Ofosu-Adjare explained that Ghana’s industrialisation strategy spans multiple sectors, including textiles and garments, pharmaceuticals, automotive components, and special economic zones, all backed by targeted policy frameworks aimed at attracting investment and promoting value addition.

“Investment thrives on policy. Whenever an investor wants to invest, the first question they ask is: What is your policy?” she stated.

She disclosed that draft policies have been completed for textiles and garments, pharmaceutical manufacturing, special economic zones, and automotive component production. In addition, the Ghana Automotive Development Policy is being updated to incorporate electric vehicles, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers.

“The existing Automotive Development Policy does not cover EVs, yet EVs are the new frontier. They are environmentally friendly and cost-effective, and we need a policy to properly govern that space,” the minister said.

She also reiterated Ghana’s ambition to position itself as a pharmaceutical manufacturing hub for West Africa, stressing that clear and predictable policies are critical to attracting large-scale investment.

Beyond new investments, the industrialisation drive is supporting existing manufacturers. Sunda Company Limited, for instance, has expanded its operations with the addition of a new manufacturing line.

Meanwhile, selected state-owned enterprises, including the Akosombo Industrial Company (ATL) and VoltaStar, are undergoing reviews aimed at restoring their commercial viability.

Ofosu-Adjare said these initiatives form part of an accelerated industrial transformation programme designed to position Ghana as a competitive manufacturing hub within the sub-region and beyond.