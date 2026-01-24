7 hours ago

Ghana is set to open a new Trade Office in Nanjing, Shandong Province, China, in 2026 as part of a broader strategy to strengthen trade and investment relations between the two countries.

The announcement was made by the Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, during a farewell courtesy call by the outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Tong Defa, on Thursday, January 22, 2026, in Accra.

According to the Minister, the planned Trade Office will serve as a platform to promote Ghanaian exports, attract investment, and deepen economic cooperation between Ghana and China.

Madam Ofosu-Adjare also revealed that Ghana is prepared to enter into a Zero-Tariff Agreement with China. She explained that increased trade conducted in local currencies could help stabilise and strengthen the Ghanaian cedi, given the significant trade volumes between the two nations.

She expressed gratitude to Ambassador Tong for his support and collaboration with the Ministry throughout his tenure, and wished him success in his future endeavours. She added that she remains confident the Ghana–China partnership will continue to grow stronger.

Responding, Ambassador Tong Defa praised the Minister’s leadership and commitment to enhancing bilateral relations, noting that Chinese businesses have continued to flourish in Ghana under President John Mahama’s administration.