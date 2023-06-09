33 minutes ago

Ghana's Black Meteors to Face Egypt's Pharaohs in High-Profile Friendly Ahead of U-23 Africa Cup of Nations

The Ghanaian U-23 national team, known as the Black Meteors, is set to face off against the Egyptian U-23 team, the Pharaohs, in a highly anticipated friendly match during their training tour in Cairo.

Scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 15 at the Alexandria stadium, this international friendly serves as a crucial preparation opportunity for both teams ahead of the upcoming TotalEnergies U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

As defending champions, Egypt will enter the tournament with the aim of retaining their title, having emerged victorious in the previous edition held in 2019. They will be competing against Mali, Gabon, and Niger in their group. On the other hand, Ghana finds itself in Group B alongside Morocco, Guinea, and Congo.

The Ghana Football Association is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the Black Meteors receive adequate preparation for the tournament. Efforts are underway to secure an additional match for the team before their departure to Morocco.

This high-profile friendly between Ghana and Egypt promises to be an exciting encounter, as both teams seek to fine-tune their strategies and showcase their readiness for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.