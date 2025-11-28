12 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service has arrested 10 individuals linked to the brutal harassment of two young women in Tarkwa, Western Region, after a viral video showing the abuse surfaced.

Among those apprehended are Eric Donkor, aka Killer Block (32); Yaw Gyimah (29); Edmond Nartey (24); Steven Amu (24); Farouk Balas (18); Mensah Bernard (18); Adu Baggeo (23); Bismark Nyarko (30); Akwesi Poku George (18); and Oteng Alfred (23). Another suspect, Tawiah, also known as Awaga, who was seen cutting one of the victims’ scalp with a razor, remains at large.

Police confirmed that efforts are ongoing to provide support to the victims of this horrific attack.

In a separate operation, the IGP’s Special Operations Taskforce apprehended 19 individuals in Tamale for involvement in illicit drug peddling. The arrests included five suspected drug dealers, 13 gang members, and one person found in possession of a firearm and ammunition without lawful authority.

Authorities recovered significant quantities of suspected cannabis, sachets of a cocaine-like substance, one single-barrel gun with 13 BB cartridges, mobile phones, assorted electronic devices, and motorbikes suspected to be stolen.

“All exhibits have been catalogued and securely stored,” police said, noting that all suspects are currently detained at the Tamale Regional Police Headquarters for screening, profiling, and further investigation.