3 hours ago

A 26-year-old Nigerian man, Victor Benjamin Fejemirokun, has been picked up by the Eastern South Regional Police Command for his suspected involvement in the kidnapping and murder of an officer of Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and her daughter.

His arrest comes after a video circulating widely in Nigeria accused him of abducting the FRSC staff member and her young child in Abeokuta, triggering nationwide concern and a major search operation.

Police intelligence suggests that Fejemirokun fled Nigeria once the case gained public attention, slipping into Ghana and taking refuge among acquaintances at Akyem Wenchi in Akwatia.

A targeted intelligence-led operation by the Ghana Police Service led to his capture after authorities verified his movements and location.

He is currently in custody as further investigations unfold. Police say processes are underway to repatriate him to Nigeria to face charges.

The development highlights enhanced cooperation between Ghanaian and Nigerian security agencies and reaffirms Ghana’s resolve not to allow its territory to become a refuge for suspects wanted for serious crimes.