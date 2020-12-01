2 hours ago

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), has donated Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to the Ghana Police Service to help fight against COVID-19.

According to a report by the New Independent Online, the presentation was made by the Resident Coordinator in Ghana, Mr. Charles Abani on Monday, 30th November 2020 at the forecourt of UNODC office in Accra. Dignitaries of the Ghana Police Administration & UNODC

He said the Police needs to be protected in order to protect others during this electioneering period, hence the gesture.