The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), has donated Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to the Ghana Police Service to help fight against COVID-19.
According to a report by the New Independent Online, the presentation was made by the Resident Coordinator in Ghana, Mr. Charles Abani on Monday, 30th November 2020 at the forecourt of UNODC office in Accra.
He said the Police needs to be protected in order to protect others during this electioneering period, hence the gesture.
The items donated include surgical gowns, protective face shields, disposable surgical face masks, and hand sanitizers, rubbing alcohol, liquid soap, hand paper towels, Veronica buckets and digital thermometer guns.
The items were received by the Director-General Welfare, COP. Mrs. Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah who thanked UNODC for their timely kind gesture.
She, therefore, promised that the items will be shared to personnel to be used for its intended purpose.
