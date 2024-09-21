6 hours ago

Just age 19, Emmanuel Agyei turned heads in the Country's lower-tier to inspire Baseke Holy Stars FC to the Premier league for the very first time.

Formerly playing for Nzema Kotoko FC and Nkoranza Warriors FC now (Victory Warriors FC), he was very instrumental for Holy Stars FC in their quest for topflight football. He's experienced gathered over the season's in the wilderness- Division One League could not be overlooked by Baseke Holy Stars technical team as they ensured his best came to play during their qualification.

The sensational winger was absent for Holy Stars FC in the first round of 2023/24 Division One League season but returned for the second round like he never went away.

Bagging six assists and three goals in 10 matches, propelled his outfit to finish the campaign high.

Emmanuel Agyei emerged as a shining light at the wing position and behind the striker for the side. He put in a tireless shift, covering every blade of grass and showcasing his exceptional work rate. Ghanaian football loving fans should be expecting mouthwatering passing range and visionary balls to strikers from this young talent in the 2024/25 Premier league season.

Often picking out teammates with precision long balls and clever short passes, has seen many fall in love with him.

He demonstrate excellent control and composure under pressure, rarely giving away possession and consistently winning the ball back with his tenacious tackling. Agyei's box-to-box energy and endurance allows him to support both defense and attack, making him a constant threat to the opposition.

This weekend in Bibiani, the sensational winger returns to the pitch after getting sidelined for almost two weeks with injury. Coach Abdul Gazale in his traveling squad enlisted him for GoldStars encounter having missed their first two games of the 2024/25 league campaign.

As a fan of the Ghana Premier League, make time with Basake Holy Stars and Emmanuel Agyei who is already tipped for greatness in the coming seasons.

Story Kolog Bonaventure