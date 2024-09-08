12 hours ago

The 2024-25 Ghana Premier League season began with a series of tightly contested matches, as defending champions FC Samartex 1996 and newly promoted Vision FC both settled for draws on Matchday 1.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, FC Samartex 1996 battled Dreams FC to a stalemate in the season opener.

Despite a determined effort from both sides, neither team was able to find the back of the net, resulting in a 0-0 draw.

The champions showed resilience on the road, earning a crucial point, while the home side may face early questions regarding their ability to break down strong defenses.

In another match, Vision FC, making their debut in the Ghanaian top-flight, held Berekum Chelsea to a goalless draw at the Nii Adjei II Sports Complex.

Vision FC, appearing energetic and confident, dominated large periods of the game, especially in the first half, creating multiple opportunities but failing to convert any into goals.

Both teams worked hard to keep the match scoreless, ultimately sharing the points.

The remaining seven fixtures of the opening weekend are scheduled to take place across the country on Sunday, September 8, 2024, as teams look to set the tone for the rest of the season.