3 hours ago

After match day two of the Ghanaian Premier League , 17 goals were scored scored in total 8 less than what happened in week one.

Asante Kotoko, Aduana, Dreams and Ashanti Gold SC recorded away wins while Medeama, Inter Allies and WAFA all recorded home wins two draws being Berekum Chelsea vs Liberty and Elmina Sharks vs Karela United.

After match day two, Hearts, King Faisal, Olympics, Ebusua Dwarfs and Eleven Wonders are the only clubs yet to win a game.

Results for matchday 2

King Faisal 0-1 AshGold

Eleven Wonders 0-1 Dreams FC

Berekum Chelsea 0-0 Liberty

Elmina Sharks 1-1 Karela United

Great Olympics 0-1 Aduana Stars

WAFA 2-0 Ebusua Dwarfs

Medeama 3-0 Hearts of Oak

Legon Cities 1-3 Asante Kotoko

Inter Allies 2-1 Bechem United