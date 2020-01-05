After match day two of the Ghanaian Premier League , 17 goals were scored scored in total 8 less than what happened in week one.
Asante Kotoko, Aduana, Dreams and Ashanti Gold SC recorded away wins while Medeama, Inter Allies and WAFA all recorded home wins two draws being Berekum Chelsea vs Liberty and Elmina Sharks vs Karela United.
After match day two, Hearts, King Faisal, Olympics, Ebusua Dwarfs and Eleven Wonders are the only clubs yet to win a game.
Results for matchday 2
Week 2 full results:
King Faisal 0-1 AshGold
Eleven Wonders 0-1 Dreams FC
Berekum Chelsea 0-0 Liberty
Elmina Sharks 1-1 Karela United
Great Olympics 0-1 Aduana Stars
WAFA 2-0 Ebusua Dwarfs
Medeama 3-0 Hearts of Oak
Legon Cities 1-3 Asante Kotoko
Inter Allies 2-1 Bechem United
Comments