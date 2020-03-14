1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association is set to secure a new headline sponsor for the country’s top flight league in the coming days.

This revelation was made known by the Communications Director for the Association, Henry Asante Twum in an interview with Accra based Starr FM.

“In respect of a headline Sponsor for the Ghana Premier League, negotiations are far advanced with a prospective Sponsor, I can even tell you we are 70% or 80% complete with negotiations and we are hopeful by the commencement of the second round of the league we would have a headline Sponsor” he said.

Henry Asante Twum who recently assumed the position of the communications director of the Association further indicated that the Kurt Okraku’s led GFA is really prepared to put in every measure to make the Ghana League attractive to the business world in Ghana and beyond.

The Ghana Premier League has struggled to have and keep a headline sponsor after deals with Telecom giants Globacom and Zylofon cash were abrogated for various reasons.

The 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League, currently is in it’s fourteenth week.