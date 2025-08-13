16 hours ago

Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC have bolstered their defence with the signing of centre-back Richard Sackey from Aduana Stars.

The 23-year-old has penned a three-year contract with the Yellow and Mauve ahead of the 2025/26 domestic season. Sackey opted against renewing his contract with Aduana after the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign.

Confirming the transfer, Medeama SC announced in a statement:

“Centre-Back, Richard Sackey, signs for the next 3 years.”

Sackey joined Aduana in the 2023/24 season from Accra Lions, where he played a crucial role in their maiden Premier League campaign.

The two-time FA Cup winners will be hoping the defender’s composure and strength at the back will provide added solidity as they prepare for a busy season. Sackey has already linked up with his new teammates in Ivory Coast for pre-season training.