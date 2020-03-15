1 hour ago

The Ghana Premier League has been suspended for at least four weeks as part of measures outlined by the Government of Ghana to contain the deadly COVID-19 disease.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in an address to the nation has outlined some measures to contain the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) .

In a televised address, the President says as part of the measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 all public, social, sporting gatherings have been banned with immediate effect for at least four weeks.

Also all schools from the basic to tertiary have been closed down with immediate effect with the exception of B.EC.E and WASSCE candidates.

The president said, however, that private funerals will be permitted if there are no more than 25 people in attendance.

"These are not ordinary times," the president said as he urged the citizens to co-operate with health authorities to help with contact tracing and "community spreading."

"Let us all put our shoulders to the wheel," the president said "and I am confident that together we shall overcome this challenge."

The President also announced that in the coming days the Attorney General will place emergency legislation before parliament to help enforce all the measures announced.

Ghana has so far recorded six cases of the Coronavirus.

The league recently resumed in December last year after more than a year hiatus but this latest outbreak will once again bring the league to a screeching halt.