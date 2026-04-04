1 day ago

The Ghana Premier League title race took another twist on Saturday after Medeama SC were held to a 1-1 draw by Bechem United, opening the door for Bibiani Gold Stars to climb to the summit.

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‎Medeama, who currently lead the standings on 50 points, missed the chance to extend their advantage at the top after dropping points in a tightly contested encounter.

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‎The result has handed Gold Stars a golden opportunity to take control of the title race. Sitting just two points behind on 48, they can leapfrog Medeama into first place with victory over Nations FC in their upcoming fixture.

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‎With only a handful of matches remaining, the stakes continue to rise as teams battle for supremacy in what is shaping up to be one of the most closely contested seasons in recent years.

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‎For Medeama, the pressure now shifts to maintaining consistency in the final stretch, while Gold Stars have the chance to seize momentum and take a decisive step toward a historic league triumph.