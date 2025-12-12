52 minutes ago

The Government of Ghana is considering a new bilateral initiative with the Republic of Colombia that would allow Ghanaian teachers to travel to Colombia to support the teaching of English.

The proposal was revealed by Vice President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang during a courtesy call at the Jubilee House by Colombian Vice President Francia Elena Márquez Mina, who is in Ghana for a three-day visit aimed at deepening cooperation between the two nations.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang explained that the well-established programme under which Colombia sends Spanish language instructors to Ghana could be expanded into a mutually beneficial, two-way exchange.

“Ghana particularly values Colombia’s enduring support for the teaching of the Spanish language in Ghana—a programme that has significantly enhanced institutional capacity and deepened cross-cultural understanding,” she said.

Referencing the recent graduation ceremony for the 12th cohort of the Spanish teaching programme, she noted that the success of the partnership shows the potential for greater collaboration.

“I was asking that we expand that path to send teachers of English from Ghana to Colombia, too,” she added.

The Vice President also highlighted the diverse areas in which the two countries are already working together, including immigration, agriculture, political consultations, air services, education, technical cooperation, sports, and youth development.

“Our two countries have signed agreements and are undertaking joint projects in several areas…” she said, urging both sides to strengthen cooperation in trade, cultural exchange, and tourism to create new opportunities for shared growth.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang further noted that Colombia and Ghana each bring unique strengths to the table:

“Ghana recognises Colombia’s expertise in biodiversity-driven innovation, creative industries, and agro-processing, while Colombia stands to benefit from our dynamic investment landscape and growing markets in agriculture, energy, and services.”

As part of the ongoing visit, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) hosted a business seminar for a Colombian commercial delegation accompanying Vice President Márquez Mina, aimed at boosting investment partnerships and expanding cooperation between the two countries.