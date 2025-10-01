4 hours ago

The ambitious efforts to strengthen its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) system took center stage this week as policymakers, educators, and development partners gathered in Accra for a two-day workshop on evidence-based data monitoring and reporting.

The workshop, convened by the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), underscored the pressing need for accurate, comprehensive, and timely data to shape policies capable of aligning Ghana’s skills development agenda with labor market demands.

Day One: Building the Case for Data

The opening day set a reflective tone, with senior government officials warning that the absence of reliable data will derail Ghana’s efforts to harness TVET as a driver of socio-economic transformation.

“Without accurate data, we risk misallocating resources and missing opportunities to harness the full potential of TVET,” said Kevin Antierku, Deputy Director for the TVET Directorate at the Ministry of Education, who spoke on behalf of the Director for TVET.

Anthony Seyram Kwame Zu, Deputy Director-General of CTVET, echoed the point, noting that “reliable data is the bedrock of planning, monitoring, and accountability.”

He emphasized the importance of tracking the relevance of training to labour market needs to gauge the efficiency of Ghana’s system.

International voices lent additional weight. Christin Lucille McConnell, UNICEF’s Chief of Education in Ghana, urged participants to see data not only as a technical tool but as “a foundation for equity, accountability, and efficiency.”

Julia Olesen, Senior Technical Advisor at Germany’s Federal Institute for Vocational Education and Training (BIBB), highlighted how global best practices could inform Ghana’s strategy.

The day’s panel discussion, which featured experts from government, academia, and industry, examined the role of data in policymaking.

Speakers agreed that consistent and transparent reporting could strengthen collaboration, improve accountability, and ensure that investments in TVET yield tangible results.

Academic presentations followed, with Takoradi Technical University, AAMUSTED, and Accra Technical University showcasing research on TVET data systems.

The Ghana Education Service also introduced its Mobile School Report Card initiative, while CTVET and the TVET Service outlined new directions in evidence-based reporting.

Day Two: From Dialogue to Action

If the first day made the case for better data, the second day of the workshop focused on practical strategies to build it.

Ms. Olesen of BIBB returned to the floor with a presentation on Germany’s model, which has been lauded for its comprehensive data collection and use in policymaking.

Her intervention laid the groundwork for breakout sessions that brought together policymakers, practitioners, and industry players.

Participants split into working groups to tackle four pressing areas: building TVET management information systems and infrastructure, improving data acquisition and quality assurance, developing indicators for policymaking, and streamlining communication and processes across institutions.

The sessions produced a series of recommendations, from stronger graduate tracer studies to more robust datasets on informal apprenticeship training—long regarded as the backbone of the skills sector but poorly captured in official records.

In closing remarks, Zu described data as “the lifeblood of modern policymaking,” cautioning that Ghana’s TVET system remains too fragmented and underutilized to fully inform decisions.

“Without accurate and timely information, decisions risk being based on assumptions,” he said.

A National Agenda For Skills Development

The workshop drew a wide range of stakeholders, including the Ghana Statistical Service, the National Development Planning Commission, trade associations, universities, and development partners such as UNESCO, UNICEF, ILO, and GIZ.

Their collective presence underscored the multi-sectoral nature of Ghana’s challenge: building a skills development system that is both data-driven and responsive to economic realities.

By the close of Day Two, participants had agreed that while progress has been made, much work remains. The lessons from Germany, coupled with local recommendations, offer a path toward building a TVET sector that is transparent, accountable, and positioned to prepare its young people for the demands of a rapidly changing labor market.