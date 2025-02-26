1 day ago

Ghana has been ranked the 6th most prosperous country in Africa by international research organisation, the Legatum Institute.

The Legatum Prosperity Index measures the economic and social well-being of 167 nations using 300 country-level indicators to capture inclusive societies, open economies and empowered people.

In its latest ranking, Legatum Prosperity Index ranked Ghana as the second African country in terms of economic growth, healthcare, education and personal well being.

Mauritius was ranked number one, followed by South Africa, Botswana, Namibia and Morocco, before Ghana.

Ghana, ranked number 1 in West Africa by the index, is ahead of Tunisia, Senegal, Kenya, Angola, Algeria and Ivory Coast.

With the global economies, especially African countries hit by recent global economic crisis, Ghana's impressive position in Africa reflects the progress the country has made since the devasted covid-19 and other global factors hit global economies.

The Legatum Prosperity Index, which started over a decade ago, is an independent educational charity institute funded by Legatum, a private investment firm.

Denmark was ranked number one in the world.

Below is the ranking of African countries.

1. Mauritius

2. South Africa

3. Botswana

4. Namibia

5. Morocco

6. Ghana

7. Tunisia

8. Senegal

9. Kenya

10. Algeria

11. Rwanda

12. Gambia

13. Tanzania

14. Gabon

15. Cote d’Ivoire

16. Egypt

17. Djibouti

18. Benin

19. Malawi

20. Zambia

21. Uganda

22. Equatorial Guinea

23. Lesotho

24. Togo

25. Swaziland

26. Burkina Faso

27. Liberia

28. Zimbabwe

29. Guinea

30. Nigeria

31. Sierra Leone

32. Libya

33. Cameroon

34. Congo

35. Guinea Bissau

36. Mozambique

37. Mali

38. Niger

39. Ethiopia

40. Mauritania

41. Angola

42. Burundi

43. Sudan

44. Eritrea

45. DRC

46. Chad

47. Somalia

48. South Sudan