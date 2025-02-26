Ghana has been ranked the 6th most prosperous country in Africa by international research organisation, the Legatum Institute.
The Legatum Prosperity Index measures the economic and social well-being of 167 nations using 300 country-level indicators to capture inclusive societies, open economies and empowered people.
In its latest ranking, Legatum Prosperity Index ranked Ghana as the second African country in terms of economic growth, healthcare, education and personal well being.
Mauritius was ranked number one, followed by South Africa, Botswana, Namibia and Morocco, before Ghana.
Ghana, ranked number 1 in West Africa by the index, is ahead of Tunisia, Senegal, Kenya, Angola, Algeria and Ivory Coast.
With the global economies, especially African countries hit by recent global economic crisis, Ghana's impressive position in Africa reflects the progress the country has made since the devasted covid-19 and other global factors hit global economies.
The Legatum Prosperity Index, which started over a decade ago, is an independent educational charity institute funded by Legatum, a private investment firm.
Denmark was ranked number one in the world.
Below is the ranking of African countries.
1. Mauritius
2. South Africa
3. Botswana
4. Namibia
5. Morocco
6. Ghana
7. Tunisia
8. Senegal
9. Kenya
10. Algeria
11. Rwanda
12. Gambia
13. Tanzania
14. Gabon
15. Cote d’Ivoire
16. Egypt
17. Djibouti
18. Benin
19. Malawi
20. Zambia
21. Uganda
22. Equatorial Guinea
23. Lesotho
24. Togo
25. Swaziland
26. Burkina Faso
27. Liberia
28. Zimbabwe
29. Guinea
30. Nigeria
31. Sierra Leone
32. Libya
33. Cameroon
34. Congo
35. Guinea Bissau
36. Mozambique
37. Mali
38. Niger
39. Ethiopia
40. Mauritania
41. Angola
42. Burundi
43. Sudan
44. Eritrea
45. DRC
46. Chad
47. Somalia
48. South Sudan
