The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Simon Madjie, has reassured German investors of Ghana’s dedication to maintaining a transparent, predictable, and investor-friendly business environment.

Speaking at a Ghana–Germany Business Roundtable held as part of the visit of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Mr. Madjie highlighted ongoing reforms within Ghana’s investment and tax framework. He noted that measures such as the establishment of a Tax Appeal Board are enhancing transparency, fairness, and investor confidence.

He further underscored Ghana’s political stability, good governance, and economic resilience, describing them as key pillars sustaining the country’s reputation as one of Africa’s most attractive destinations for investment.

The Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, commended the strong partnership between Ghana and Germany, emphasizing that the government’s economic reform agenda is anchored on macroeconomic stability and industrial growth.

She cited flagship initiatives such as the 24-Hour Economy, Feed the Industry, and Rapid Industrialisation for Jobs as key drivers of Ghana’s ongoing transformation into a competitive and innovation-led economy.

Leading the German delegation, Dr. Thomas Steffen, Secretary of State at Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, praised Ghana as a “flagship of peace and stability” on the continent. He revealed that bilateral trade between Ghana and Germany has grown by 30%, with both countries poised to deepen collaboration in energy, manufacturing, and technology sectors.

The roundtable reaffirmed both nations’ commitment to strengthening trade, investment, and economic cooperation for mutual growth.