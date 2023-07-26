43 minutes ago

Ghana's Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has revealed that the country has received its share of the 2022 World Cup funds from FIFA for participating in the world football fiesya in Qatar.

Prior to the tournament in Qatar, FIFA had announced a total prize money pool of $1 billion, representing a significant 29% increase from previous editions.

Out of this amount, $440 million was allocated to the 32 participating teams based on their performance in the World Cup.

Following Ghana's early exit from the competition, they were allocated a total of $10.5 million, which exceeded their initial expectations.

The allocation included a participation fee of $2.5 million and a prize pool of $8 million.

"The GFA has written to the Ministry that FIFA has transferred the prize money of the 2022 World Cup to the FA," Minister Ussif confirmed at a press conference in Accra.

While discussing the plans for utilizing the funds, the minister highlighted the importance of improving sports infrastructure in the country.

He mentioned that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed their interest in enhancing the infrastructure at Prampram.

Ghana's participation in the 2022 World Cup marked their fourth appearance in the prestigious tournament.

Despite facing challenges and exiting after the group stage, the receipt of the allocated funding from FIFA is seen as a boost for future sports development in the country.

The funding will not only support the development of football in Ghana but also contribute to overall sports growth and investment in sports infrastructure.

The successful receipt of the FIFA funding provides an opportunity for the country to continue nurturing talent and promoting the growth of sports at all levels.