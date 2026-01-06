42 minutes ago

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, has announced that Ghana experienced no food shortages in 2025, revealing that agricultural output exceeded initial projections.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Mr Opoku praised Ghanaian farmers for their resilience and hard work in the face of persistent challenges, describing their overall performance as outstanding.

He noted that the country currently maintains adequate buffer stocks to cater for future demand and unforeseen circumstances. According to the minister, the agriculture sector has played a critical role in driving economic growth, particularly through its contribution to the decline in food inflation and overall food prices.

Mr Opoku also disclosed that the government is taking steps to improve feeder and agricultural roads to address transportation bottlenecks and enhance farmers’ access to markets.

“I believe Ghanaian farmers deserve commendation for their remarkable achievements despite the challenges they encounter. There were no food shortages, and we have sufficient buffer stocks to prepare for rainy days. Preliminary figures show that we even surpassed our production targets,” he stated.

He added that agriculture remains a key pillar of the economy, stressing that falling food inflation and reduced food prices reflect the sector’s strong performance, while ongoing road improvement projects are expected to further support agricultural productivity and market access.