1 hour ago

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed 21 new cases of Mpox (also known as monkeypox), bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 218.

Health officials have reiterated that the virus is mainly transmitted through close skin-to-skin contact with infected individuals.

In light of the rising cases, the GHS is urging the public to remain alert and follow recommended preventive measures to prevent further spread of the virus.

Common symptoms of Mpox include fever, rash, swollen lymph nodes, and muscle aches. Health authorities reveal that early detection and prompt reporting are crucial to managing the outbreak effectively.

The GHS has assured the public that it is closely monitoring the situation and working with local and international partners to enhance surveillance, increase public awareness, and provide necessary medical support.