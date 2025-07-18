4 hours ago

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed 21 new cases of Mpox, bringing the total number of recorded infections in the country to 218.

Health officials say the virus, previously known as monkeypox, is primarily spread through close skin-to-skin contact with infected persons.

In light of the new cases, the GHS is calling on the public to observe preventive measures, including avoiding contact with infected individuals and promptly seeking medical attention if symptoms appear.

Common signs of Mpox include fever, skin rashes, swollen lymph nodes, and muscle pain. The GHS stressed that early detection and swift reporting are crucial for containing the outbreak.

Authorities have assured the public that the GHS is actively monitoring the situation, strengthening disease surveillance, and working with partners to raise awareness and provide medical care where needed.

As the situation evolves, the public is encouraged to remain alert, avoid misinformation, and adhere to official health guidelines to prevent further spread.