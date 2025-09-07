2 hours ago

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed 27 new cases of Mpox, pushing the country’s total number of recorded infections to 494.

According to the latest update, issued on Monday, September 1, 2025, one patient is currently receiving treatment.

The new figures represent a steady rise in recent weeks:



On August 28, 21 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 467.



On August 25, 22 cases had been recorded, raising the cumulative tally at the time to 446.

Transmission and Symptoms

Health officials reiterated that Mpox is primarily transmitted through close contact with an infected person.

Common symptoms include:



Fever



Headache



Muscle pain



Swollen lymph nodes



Skin rashes

Public Advisory

The GHS urged the public to remain vigilant, practise good personal hygiene, and seek immediate medical attention if they develop any symptoms associated with the disease.