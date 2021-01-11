14 hours ago

Ghana has recorded 356 new COVID-19 cases. This brings the country’s active case count to 1,261.

Three more deaths have also been recorded, increasing the death toll to 338.

The Ashanti, Greater Accra, Western, Eastern, and Central Regions continue to lead with high infection rates.

Although the coronavirus cases went down below 1,000 active cases in the last quarter of 2020 in Ghana, the figure kept increasing by the day.

Rise in COVID-19 cases due to disregard of protocols – Noguchi Director

The Director of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, Professor Abraham K. Anang attributed the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Ghana to a disregard of safety protocols.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the Third Country Training Course on enhancing laboratory skills for infectious diseases in West African countries, Prof. Anang said Ghana will continue to record more cases until the safety protocols are strictly adhered to.

“Many people in Ghana are not taking the effective preventive precautions well and therefore end up getting infected and until we stop that, then it means we will still be in a form of a challenge.”