1 hour ago

Ghana is facing a growing public health crisis as breast cancer continues to claim thousands of lives each year.

According to health statistics, the country records about 4,500 new breast cancer cases annually, with nearly half of the women diagnosed dying from the disease.

Even more troubling, between 60 and 70 percent of cases are detected only at advanced stages when treatment options are limited and survival chances are drastically reduced.

Experts say the high mortality rate is largely due to late diagnosis, inadequate screening facilities, and low awareness among women, especially in rural and low-income communities.

Data from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) reveals that only 4.5 percent of Ghanaian women have ever undergone a mammogram, underscoring the critical gap in early detection and preventive care.

Against this backdrop, Sanford Health Clinic in Madina has taken a bold step to change the narrative by commissioning a state-of-the-art mammogram machine, the first of its kind in the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality.

The initiative forms part of efforts to promote early detection, improve access to diagnostic services, and ultimately reduce breast cancer-related deaths in the area.

The official launch of the mammogram service attracted key figures in Ghana’s health sector, including the Acting Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, who served as the guest of honour.

In his remarks, Dr. Akoriyea praised Sanford Health Ghana for its commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery through innovation and targeted investments in diagnostic technology.

He urged the management of Sanford Health to maintain affordability and accessibility, ensuring that women from all backgrounds—especially those in rural and underserved communities—benefit from the life-saving service.

“Early detection should be a way of life and not just a campaign slogan,” Dr. Akoriyea emphasized. “Together, we can save countless lives and give hope to women and families across Ghana.”

Representing Sanford Health USA, Ms. Karolina Slack, Vice President of the organization, described the new mammogram unit as a “game-changer” for Ghana’s healthcare system.

She noted that the installation would significantly bridge the gap between awareness and access, empowering women to take control of their health through regular screening.

The Greater Accra Regional Director of Health Service, Dr. Robert Amesiya, also lauded the initiative, calling it “a beacon of excellence in women’s health and preventive care.”

He encouraged continuous collaboration between public and private health institutions to advance early detection and treatment nationwide.

Breast cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in Ghana, accounting for about 16 percent of all cancer cases according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Health professionals have consistently stressed that the disease is curable when detected early, but delayed diagnosis continues to undermine progress.

The newly commissioned mammogram service at Sanford Health Clinic is expected to boost screening coverage, raise awareness, and enhance early detection in the Madina-La Nkwantanang area and beyond.