4 hours ago

Ghana records 758 new coronavirus cases; case count now 19,388

Ghana has recorded 758 new COVID-19 cases, according to the latest updates on the Ghana Health Service website.

The new figures mean Ghana’s case count has now risen to 19,388, with active cases standing at 4,941 and 14,330 recoveries.

The death toll, however, remains 117

Regional breakdown below

Greater Accra Region - 10,637

Ashanti Region - 4,099

Western Region - 1,662

Central Region - 983

Eastern Region - 716

Volta Region - 358

Upper East Region - 274

Northern Region - 137

Bono East Region - 136

Western North Region - 127

Oti Region - 112

Upper West Region - 55

Savannah Region - 42

Ahafo Region - 26

Bono Region - 18

North East Region - 6

Source: Ghanaweb.com