Ghana records 758 new coronavirus cases; case count now 19,388
Ghana has recorded 758 new COVID-19 cases, according to the latest updates on the Ghana Health Service website.
The new figures mean Ghana’s case count has now risen to 19,388, with active cases standing at 4,941 and 14,330 recoveries.
The death toll, however, remains 117
Regional breakdown below
Greater Accra Region - 10,637
Ashanti Region - 4,099
Western Region - 1,662
Central Region - 983
Eastern Region - 716
Volta Region - 358
Upper East Region - 274
Northern Region - 137
Bono East Region - 136
Western North Region - 127
Oti Region - 112
Upper West Region - 55
Savannah Region - 42
Ahafo Region - 26
Bono Region - 18
North East Region - 6
Source: Ghanaweb.com
