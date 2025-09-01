1 hour ago

Ghana’s unemployment rate has seen a slight improvement, dropping to 13.6 percent by the close of 2024 from 14.6 percent in 2023, according to fresh data released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

The findings, contained in the Annual Household Income and Expenditure Survey (Fourth Quarter Labour Statistics 2024), provide both signs of progress and persistent challenges in the country’s labour market.

Slow Gains Amid Rapid Labour Force Growth

The report shows that employment levels grew significantly, with 12.73 million people engaged in various forms of work by the end of 2024.

This represents an increase of 1.15 million compared to the same period in 2023.

However, the number of unemployed persons also rose by about 200,000 during the same period, suggesting that while jobs are being created, they are not enough to keep pace with the rapidly growing labour force.

This dual trend highlights the complexities of Ghana’s job market: opportunities are expanding, but the quality and sustainability of jobs remain questionable.

Economists argue that without stronger structural reforms and targeted interventions, many new entrants—particularly the youth—risk being absorbed into vulnerable or low-income jobs.

Youth Joblessness Still Alarmingly High

Despite the overall decline in the national unemployment rate, youth unemployment remains critically high.

The GSS report indicates that 22.5 percent of Ghanaians aged 15 to 35 are unemployed.

This reflects the struggles of graduates and first-time job seekers who continue to face difficulties transitioning into stable employment.

The challenge of youth unemployment has long been a political and social concern in Ghana.

Successive governments have rolled out initiatives such as the Nation Builders’ Corps (NABCO), YouStart programme, and various entrepreneurial support schemes.

Yet, the persistence of high youth joblessness suggests that these interventions have had limited long-term impact.

Gender Dynamics and Labour Market Disparities

The survey also revealed notable gender dynamics in employment. By the fourth quarter of 2024, female employment consistently outpaced male employment.

The employment gap, which stood at 632,000 in the first quarter of 2022, widened to approximately 1.12 million by the end of 2024.

While this points to growing female participation in the labour market, the data also highlights enduring disparities.

Women, though increasingly employed, are often concentrated in low-paying or informal sectors, leaving questions about job quality and economic security unresolved.

Regional and Social Inequalities

The report further draws attention to inequalities in job access between rural and urban areas.

In urban centres, formal employment opportunities remain concentrated, while rural communities continue to depend heavily on subsistence agriculture and informal work.

The disparities reinforce longstanding challenges of unequal development and the need for region-specific policies to tackle job creation.

Another area of concern flagged by the GSS is the high rate of NEET (youth not in employment, education, or training).

This group represents a significant portion of young people excluded from productive engagement, posing risks of social discontent and long-term labour underutilisation.