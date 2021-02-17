Ghana has recorded additional 19 COVID-19 deaths – the highest in a day for the country – since it first detected the viral disease in March 2020.
The COVID-19 death toll is now 561, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).
At least 702 new cases have been recorded pushing the country’s active cases to 7,866.
In total, Ghana has so far recorded 77,748 coronavirus cases out of which 69,321 have recovered.
Breakdown of regional cases:
Greater Accra Region – 45,191
Ashanti Region – 13,822
Western Region – 4,559
Eastern Region – 3,342
Central Region – 2,697
Volta Region – 1,386
Bono East Region – 966
Northern Region – 862
Bono Region – 833
Upper East Region – 814
Western North Region – 773
Ahafo Region – 625
Upper West Region – 307
Oti Region – 258
Savannah Region – 69
North East Region – 61
Source: Daily Mail GH
Comments