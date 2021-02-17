2 hours ago

Ghana has recorded additional 19 COVID-19 deaths – the highest in a day for the country – since it first detected the viral disease in March 2020.

The COVID-19 death toll is now 561, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

At least 702 new cases have been recorded pushing the country’s active cases to 7,866.

In total, Ghana has so far recorded 77,748 coronavirus cases out of which 69,321 have recovered.

Breakdown of regional cases:

Greater Accra Region – 45,191

Ashanti Region – 13,822

Western Region – 4,559

Eastern Region – 3,342

Central Region – 2,697

Volta Region – 1,386

Bono East Region – 966

Northern Region – 862

Bono Region – 833

Upper East Region – 814

Western North Region – 773

Ahafo Region – 625

Upper West Region – 307

Oti Region – 258

Savannah Region – 69

North East Region – 61

Source: Daily Mail GH