4 hours ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo says Ghana is “united and at peace” and “continue to be a beacon of democracy” in Africa, having conducted in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic “a transparent, free, fair, credible and safe general election which have been recognized by both local and international observers.

In his Christmas message to Ghanaians late Thursday, the President said Ghana’s economy was rebounding at a much faster rate than originally anticipated, adding that “We are ensuring that the basic elements of social justice that is wide access to quality education and good healthcare are being met. Food is affordable and it is in abundance in the markets.”

According to the President, the transformation of the Ghanaian economy which will bring in its wake, jobs for the nation’s youth was already being seen, urging however that even though we are not there yet, there is now a much greater belief that with discipline, determination and hard work, we will make it.

He said despite the setbacks caused by the Covid-19 pandemic the citizenry must remain determined, hardworking and disciplined to propel the country and urged all to be each other’s keeper by being “a blessing on the lives of those in need, and through our actions bring a good cheer to all.”

“I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. May the Christmas season bring you joy and the New Year usher a new era of blessing and growth and for everyone you hold dear”, the President prayed.