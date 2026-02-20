7 hours ago

Ghana has once again been ranked as the world’s leading country in mobile money regulation, according to the GSMA Mobile Money Regulatory Index (MMRI) 2025.

The country recorded an impressive overall score of 96.10 per cent, up from 95.06 per cent in 2024, maintaining its top position among 90 countries assessed under the index.

The MMRI evaluates the strength and effectiveness of regulatory frameworks governing mobile money services worldwide. Ghana’s continued dominance highlights its commitment to establishing a regulatory environment that supports innovation, promotes financial inclusion, and safeguards consumers within the digital financial space.

According to the GSMA, the ranking reflects Ghana’s progressive policy direction and strong supervisory systems, which ensure operational integrity and consumer protection across the mobile money ecosystem. The achievement also positions Ghana as a global model for regulatory excellence in digital financial services.

Authorities say efforts will continue to strengthen collaboration with key stakeholders to sustain the country’s progress toward building a fully inclusive and digitally driven economy.