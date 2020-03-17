2 hours ago

The President and Board Chairman of Ghana Rugby, Mr Herbert Mensah, has issued a suspension of certain rugby activities in response to “President Akufo-Addo Address To The Nation On Measures Taken By Gov't To Combat The Coronavirus Pandemic”.

In an address to Ghanaians President Akufo-Addo said, “Fellow Ghanaians, these are not ordinary times, so, let us all put our shoulders to the wheel, and I am confident that, together, by the Grace of God, we shall overcome this challenge.”

He also announced a series of measures that included a four-week suspension of all public gatherings, including sporting events.

All Universities, Senior High Schools, and basic schools, i.e. public and private schools, were also ordered to be closed from Monday, 16th March 2020, till further notice.

In light of the above Mensah issued a Presidential Directive to all Ghana Rugby Bodies to, with immediate effect and till further notice, suspend the following rugby activities:

1. All Ghana Get Into Rugby (GGIR) training sessions and events/festivals, and

2. All rugby matches and all rugby practice sessions.

Mensah also initiated a section on the Ghana Rugby website (https://ghanarugby.org/ coronavirus-covid-19/) that is dedicated to issues related to Coronavirus Pandemic with an emphasis on education about the Coronavirus.

“My approach to this global crisis is similar to the movement in Italy namely, ‘Everything will be fine if we all play our part!’ I also fully endorse and support HE President Nana Akufo-Addo’s positive message that Ghana and Ghana Rugby will overcome this challenge,” Mensah said.

According to Mensah the amount of information out there on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is overwhelming as shown by the about 4 billion Google Search results generated in 0,78 seconds.

Mensah continued to say, “Ghana Rugby’s intention is to support the Presidency in its efforts to overcome this global challenge by spreading a message of calmness together with essential information on how to know when to suspect personal contamination and on the very basic measures to take to try and prevent such contamination.”

About Ghana Rugby

Ghana Rugby is the official full member of both World Rugby (2017) and Rugby Africa in Ghana-West Africa and is responsible for the management and development of the Game Rugby Union in the country. The Union is governed by a Constitution and administers five KPAs (Key Performance Areas) namely: (1) Youth Development & Growth through the World Rugby “Get Into Rugby” Programme, (2) Women in Ghana Rugby, (3) Training & Education, (4) Domestic Competitions and (5) International Performance.