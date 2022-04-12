3 hours ago

The management of the Ghana School of Law says it is set to investigate its Student Representative Council (SRC) over alleged financial mismanagement claims levelled against the president of the council.

This follows several allegations of conflict of interest, impropriety and financial mismanagement levelled against the SRC president, Wonder Victor Kutor.

In a press release dated April 12, 2022, and signed by the Registrar of the Ghana School of Law, the management stated that it is with immediate effect taking action to probe the issues.

“The attention of the Management of the Ghana School of Law has been drawn to several Online Publications regarding allegations of financial impropriety and mismanagement of funds of the Students Representative Council (S.R.C.) of the School and other matters. Management takes a serious view of such matters and is therefore taking immediate action to have them investigated for the necessary steps to be taken where required.”

Background

The SRC President of the school had, among other things, been accused of buying a car for the SRC from his company, and another one for his personal use under questionable circumstances.

Mr. Wonder Victor Kutor is also said to be running an SRC-owned Mobile Money business with his company name and diverting proceeds from the business for his own personal use.

The Executive Council of the SRC queried the president but said they are not convinced with his answers, hence has constituted a committee to investigate the matter.

Pressure has since mounted on the SRC president to resign while investigations are done, but he is reported to have turned down such suggestions.

Source: citifmonline