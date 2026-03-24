5 hours ago

A tragic incident at the Ghana School of Law has triggered fresh concerns about emergency response systems, following the death of a student who suffered a medical emergency during lectures.

The Students’ Representative Council (SRC), in a statement issued on Monday, March 23, confirmed that the incident occurred on Saturday, March 21, when the individual collapsed during an academic session.

Colleagues reportedly acted swiftly, rushing him to Ridge Hospital. However, despite efforts by both students and medical personnel, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The SRC described the loss as devastating and extended condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and the wider student body. It also acknowledged steps by management to provide counselling support to affected students.

However, the Council raised concern over reports that the institution’s clinic may not have been accessible at the time of the emergency, describing the situation as troubling and one that warrants immediate attention.

The SRC has since called for an urgent meeting with management to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and to push for reforms aimed at strengthening health and emergency response systems on campus.