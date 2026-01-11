1 hour ago

The government has secured a US$200 million loan from the World Bank, with plans to scale it up to US$250 million, to upgrade selected Category B and C senior high schools to Category A status as part of efforts to expand access to quality secondary education.

Beyond upgrading lower-tier schools, part of the funding will also be used to expand and improve facilities in some existing Category A schools to reduce overcrowding and enhance the learning environment across the country.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, on Friday, January 9, 2026, during the commissioning of the Gloria Boatema Dadey–Nifa Basic School at Adukrom in the Okere District of the Eastern Region. The school was constructed and funded by the KGL Foundation.

Mr Iddrisu disclosed that when fully implemented, the initiative will see about 30 Category C senior high schools, along with a number of Category B schools, upgraded under the programme. He stressed that the intervention goes beyond infrastructure development to focus on improving the overall quality of education delivery.

“We have secured about US$200 million from the World Bank, with indications that it could be increased to US$250 million, to upgrade several Category C and B schools to Category A status, while also expanding facilities in some Category A schools,” the minister stated.

He explained that the physical expansion of schools will be complemented by the deployment of qualified teachers, the provision of adequate teaching and learning materials, and the introduction of modern instructional tools.

According to the Education Minister, the initiative forms part of the government’s broader strategy to reduce disparities among senior high schools nationwide and ensure that students, regardless of their location, have access to quality infrastructure and equal educational opportunities.