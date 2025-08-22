22 minutes ago

The Agricultural sector is poised for a major transformation following the announcement of a $100 million investment by Japanese agritech company Degas Limited.

The four-year funding package aims to establish Ghana as the continent’s first artificial intelligence (AI)-powered agricultural hub, a move that could redefine farming and food security in West Africa.

The announcement was made during a meeting between Degas Limited’s Chief Executive Officer and founder, Doga Makiura, and President John Dramani Mahama at the Ghana Presidential Investment Forum in Tokyo.

Makiura described Ghana as the “gold standard” for agricultural partnerships in Africa, citing the country’s policy direction and openness to innovation.

Building on Existing Success

Degas Limited is not new to Ghana. Over the past few years, the company has worked with more than 86,000 smallholder farmers across 122,000 acres of farmland nationwide.

By leveraging AI-driven satellite monitoring and precision agriculture, the company has helped farmers double their incomes while maintaining a repayment rate of 95% on financing schemes.

Makiura noted that the expansion of Degas’ work in Ghana has attracted the attention of several Japanese investors, many of whom now view Ghana as a model for integrated agricultural investment.

“Our $100 million commitment will scale AI-driven monitoring, precision agronomy, and access to fair finance. This will allow farmers to boost yields while reducing risks,” he said.

Mahama’s Agricultural Transformation Agenda

President Mahama welcomed the investment, describing it as a clear vote of confidence in his government’s agricultural transformation agenda.

He emphasized that his administration’s strategy goes beyond production to focus on creating integrated agricultural value chains.

“This investment reinforces our commitment to connecting farmers to markets, finance, storage, and processing. By leveraging AI and precision technologies, we will not only increase productivity but also enhance food security and create dignified jobs, especially for youth in rural communities,” Mahama stated.

The President has long championed value-chain integration in agriculture, a strategy that aligns closely with Japan’s global search for scalable and credible partnerships.

The collaboration is expected to deepen Ghana’s position as a leader in agricultural modernization on the continent.

The Next Phase of Innovation

The fresh funding will support a wide range of initiatives, including expanded farmer financing, satellite-enabled crop monitoring, and precision agronomy services.

Degas also plans to strengthen partnerships in input supply, logistics, and off-take agreements to build stronger local value chains.