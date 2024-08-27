14 hours ago

Ghana's Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has underscored that the future of Ghanaian football extends beyond mere infrastructure.

His comments come amid ongoing debates about the maintenance of sports facilities in the country, particularly as the Black Stars prepare to host Angola in their opening 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier on September 5.

Speaking at the 30th Ghana Football Ordinary Congress, Ussif addressed the need for a comprehensive approach to football development.

He acknowledged the importance of infrastructure but stressed that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) must also prioritize transparency, fairness, and overall development.

“I have directed the National Sports Authority (NSA) to work with the GFA to obtain a license from CAF for the various sports stadia [in Tarkwa and Legon], which have been upgraded,” Ussif stated.

“The future of Ghana football does not rely solely on infrastructure; the FA should also focus on transparency, fairness, and development.”

His remarks highlight a broader vision for the sport, aiming to ensure that football in Ghana thrives through a balanced approach that includes both physical facilities and the integrity of administrative processes.