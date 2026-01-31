2 hours ago

Ghana’s fastest man, Rasheed Saminu, has taken a major step in his athletics career after signing a three-year endorsement deal with global sportswear brand ASICS.

The agreement, which runs from October 2025 to December 2028 with an option to extend into 2029, marks the first professional contract of Saminu’s career. It comes at a crucial moment as the national 100m record holder prepares for a busy international schedule.

Beyond sponsorship, the deal offers comprehensive support including travel arrangements, therapy and coaching, resources that are expected to help Saminu compete consistently at the highest level.

The 24-year-old sprinter has risen rapidly in recent years, setting Ghana’s 100m record and establishing himself as one of the country’s brightest track talents. The ASICS partnership is seen as a vote of confidence in his potential as he targets major global events.

Saminu will now turn his focus to the World Relays in Botswana and the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, competitions where he is expected to play a leading role for Team Ghana.

For Ghanaian athletics, the deal represents another sign of growing international recognition, as one of its standout performers secures backing on the world stage.