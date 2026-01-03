18 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has capped off a sensational year by earning a spot in the 2025 Premier League Fan Team of the Year, a nod that underlines his meteoric rise and remarkable impact at AFC Bournemouth.

The 25-year-old attacker has been one of the league’s most electric performers in the 2025/26 season, delivering nine goals and three assists in just 19 league matches.

His consistency, power, and direct attacking play have made him a nightmare for defenders and a fan favourite across England.

Semenyo’s numbers place him firmly among the Premier League’s elite. Only Erling Haaland and Igor Thiago have outscored him this season, while his overall 2025 calendar-year output is equally impressive.

He finished the year fifth-highest goal scorer with 15 goals and ranked third for shots on target (47)—clear evidence of his attacking efficiency and growing confidence.

The recognition comes at a pivotal moment in his career, as Semenyo is reportedly set for a blockbuster move to Manchester City in January, a transfer fueled by his standout performances for the Cherries. If completed, the switch would mark another major milestone for the Ghana international.

The Fan Team of the Year was selected by supporters from a shortlist of 123 Premier League players, with voters choosing an ideal XI based purely on performances throughout the year.

Semenyo joins a star-studded lineup that includes some of the league’s biggest names and most consistent performers.

2025 Premier League Fan Team of the Year



David Raya (Arsenal)



Daniel Munoz (Crystal Palace)



Reece James (Chelsea)



Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)



Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal)



Jurrien Timber (Arsenal)



Declan Rice (Arsenal)



Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)



Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)



Antoine Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth)



Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

For Semenyo, the honour is more than just a fan vote—it is a clear statement that his rise is no fluke. With form, confidence, and a potential move to one of Europe’s biggest clubs on the horizon, 2026 could be even bigger for the Ghanaian star.