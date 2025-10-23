3 hours ago

FC Nordsjaelland have confirmed that Caleb Yirenkyi, one of their brightest young talents, has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the Danish club until summer 2030.

The 19-year-old Ghanaian midfielder, who has already made 29 league appearances since breaking into the first team, has become a key figure in the side thanks to his energy, vision, and composure.

“Caleb has undergone excellent development… and established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Super League,” said Alexander Riget, Nordsjaelland’s football director.

Yirenkyi’s rise has also earned him six international caps for Ghana, marking him as one of the most promising midfielders in the Black Stars’ next generation.

Though the extension adds just six months to his previous deal (from 2029 to 2030), it signals Nordsjaelland’s long-term commitment to his growth and midfield stability.

Yirenkyi’s journey is another success story from the club’s Right to Dream Academy partnership, which has produced top Ghanaian talents including Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Ernest Nuamah.