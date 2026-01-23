1 hour ago

Ghana has reinforced its status as one of West Africa’s leading investment destinations, supported by improved macroeconomic indicators, rising exports, and renewed investor confidence, according to the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Mr Simon Madjie.

Speaking in Accra during a meeting with a Japanese business delegation led by Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ms Kunimitsu Ayano, Mr Madjie said Ghana’s economy was valued at nearly US$112 billion, making it the second-largest economy in the sub-region, with growth slightly above four per cent.

Mr Madjie made the remarks during a presentation titled “Doing Business in Ghana”, highlighting recent economic gains that signal growing resilience and stability.

He disclosed that exports reached approximately US$23.3 billion by October 2025 and were nearing US$24 billion, resulting in an export surplus of more than US$8.5 billion. The performance, he noted, was driven largely by gold and other raw material exports.

“These figures demonstrate the level of resilience and stability investors seek when considering predictability and long-term returns,” Mr Madjie said.

He added that Ghana’s credit rating had stabilised at B-minus, while inflation had eased to about 5.4 per cent, helping to improve both consumer and business confidence. He attributed these gains partly to policy measures by the Bank of Ghana, including liquidity management initiatives and innovative efforts to boost foreign exchange inflows through gold trading.

Beyond macroeconomic performance, Mr Madjie emphasised that Ghana continues to offer a robust enabling environment for business, supported by political stability, democratic governance, and a legal framework that safeguards investments against discrimination and expropriation.

He also pointed to Ghana’s hosting of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat as a major strategic advantage, granting investors access to a continental market of about 1.4 billion people, alongside the broader West African market.

“Ghana is not only stable; it is open for business, competitive, and ready to partner with investors for growth,” he said.

In response, Ms Ayano reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to supporting Ghana’s economic transformation agenda and deepening bilateral trade and investment ties. She commended Ghana’s efforts to foster a favourable business climate, citing the successful Business-to-Business (B2B) Matchmaking Event and Business Forum as evidence of the country’s determination to strengthen economic collaboration with Japanese companies.