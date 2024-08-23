15 hours ago

Saudi Pro League club Al-Orobah FC has officially signed Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Boateng on a one-year contract.

The 28-year-old forward is expected to bolster the newly promoted club's efforts to secure their place in the top flight during the 2024-2025 season.

Al-Orobah announced the signing on Thursday, stating, "Al-Orobah have completed the signing of the Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Boateng for one season 2024-2025."

Boateng arrives from Portuguese side Rio Ave, where he made a significant impact last season, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in 27 league appearances.

The Ghanaian international has experience playing in top European leagues, including a memorable spell at La Liga's Levante from 2017 to 2019, where he notably scored a hat-trick against Barcelona.

This move to Al-Orobah marks Boateng's second stint in Asia, having previously played for Chinese club Dalian Professional.

With his experience and goal-scoring ability, Boateng aims to be a key figure in Al-Orobah's campaign as they navigate their first season back in the Saudi Pro League.