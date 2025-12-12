2 hours ago

Ghana’s Sports and Recreation Minister, Kofi Adams, has formally tabled the Sports Fund Bill in Parliament, a landmark initiative designed to improve funding across all sporting disciplines.

For decades, Ghanaian athletes have struggled to compete internationally due to insufficient financial support, with football often dominating limited resources. Adams believes the new fund will provide a sustainable solution, ensuring federations, associations, and athletes nationwide benefit.

Key Objectives of the Bill



Provide consistent funding for all sports, not just football.



Accelerate development of underfunded disciplines.



Eliminate recurring financial challenges faced by athletes and federations.



Promote long-term growth and national development through sport.

The Sports Fund will draw resources from:



Parliamentary allocations



Sports lotteries



Sports betting levies



Gate proceeds



Athlete transfer fees



Sponsorships and grants



International federations’ support

“When approved, we will not have the challenges of funding our sports, and sports will grow to bring about development and support other progressive activities that we do in this country.”

Significance



For athletes: A chance to compete internationally with proper backing.



For federations: Reliable funding streams to plan and execute programs.



For Ghana: A step toward diversifying sports success beyond football, strengthening national pride and global competitiveness.

This bill represents a structural shift in Ghana’s sports financing, aiming to balance passion with sustainability and ensure every discipline has the chance to thrive.