8 hours ago

Ghana is preparing to roll out a new wave of technology-driven education, using Artificial Intelligence tools designed in local languages to widen access and improve learning outcomes nationwide.

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, revealed the plan in a Facebook post on Friday, January 23, 2026, following high-level discussions with a Vice President of Google at the ongoing Generative AI Summit in the United Kingdom.

According to the Minister, the talks centred on how AI can be harnessed to transform education delivery in Ghana and across Africa by making learning more inclusive, accessible, and effective.

“I had a very productive engagement with Google’s Vice President, where we exchanged ideas on advancing quality education for Ghana and the wider African continent,” Mr Iddrisu said.

The proposed initiative falls under Google’s $37 million investment in Africa and will involve the development of speech recognition systems and AI-driven learning tools in Ghanaian languages, including Twi, Ewe, and Dagbani. These tools are also being designed to recognise non-standard speech patterns, ensuring broader usability for diverse learners.

Mr Iddrisu stressed the need to also integrate Hausa — one of the most widely spoken languages in Ghana and West Africa — to strengthen regional inclusion and cross-border relevance.

He explained that delivering AI-powered educational tools in local languages could significantly reduce learning barriers, especially for students in rural areas and persons with disabilities who are often excluded from digital learning platforms.

In a major boost for accessibility, the Education Minister disclosed that Google has committed to deploying the tools in Ghana on a zero-rated basis, meaning students will be able to access them without paying for data.

Beyond language tools, the package will feature curriculum-aligned educational content as well as guidance on the responsible and ethical use of AI in classrooms, helping teachers and learners adapt safely to emerging technologies.

The collaboration will also extend to research, with Google set to partner with the University of Ghana and the GDI Hub to advance AI innovation in local languages — a move expected to position Ghana as a leader in inclusive digital education on the continent.

“Ghana is not merely joining the AI revolution,” Mr Iddrisu said. “We are actively shaping its direction for Africa.”