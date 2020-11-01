6 hours ago

The ever impressive Tariq Lamptey scored his first ever goal in senior football for Brighton in their 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Stadium on Sunday evening.

Gareth Bale scored the first goal of his second coming to send Tottenham Hotspur up to second place in the early Premier League table.

Bale’s last Spurs goal had clinched victory over Sunderland in the final minute of the last game of the 2012/13 season and seven years and 166 days later, he was the matchwinner once again.

Bale and Reguilon arrived together from Real Madrid and they linked up to secure Tottenham’s first home League success of the season and send Mourinho’s team into second behind leaders Liverpool.

Brighton looked in trouble, when, having already survived a scare after Erik Lamela had almost found Harry Kane, the hosts were awarded a penalty by VAR.

Referee Graham Scott had awarded a free-kick on the edge of the area after Adam Lallana had collided with Kane. But VAR decided a foul had taken place just inside the Brighton area, despite the fact it appeared Kane had backed into Lallana and sent the midfielder over him.

Kane stepped up to score his sixth goal of the season, having also chalked up eight assists, and at that point you would have bet on Spurs extending their lead before the break.

But the real moment of second-half controversy came in the 56th minute, as Lamptey’s equaliser was allowed to stand. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was convinced he had been fouled by Solly March before he found Pascal Gross, who played the ball out to Lamptey to shoot into the bottom corner of the net.

Mourinho sent on Bale with 20 minutes remaining and the Welshman almost had an instant impact as he flicked on a corner with his head, but Kane struck the back post from close range.

It only took three more minutes for Bale to make his mark, however, as Reguilon checked inside and sent over a delicious cross that the forward nodded into the corner of the net.