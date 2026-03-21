21 hours ago

Ghana is aiming to raise $30 million to support the Ghana national football team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem.

‎Mr. Ampem, who also chairs the World Cup Fundraising Subcommittee, said the initiative is central to ensuring the team is adequately resourced to compete at the highest level.

‎The campaign was officially launched on Friday at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra, with President John Dramani Mahama in attendance.

‎At the event, several high-profile individuals and organisations made significant pledges. Ibrahim Mahama’s company, Engineers & Planners, committed $5 million as headline sponsor.

‎Music stars Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy also contributed $100,000 and $101,000 respectively, while Gold Fields pledged $2 million immediately, with an additional $1 million expected next year.

‎Officials say more corporate entities and private stakeholders are expected to join the drive, as the subcommittee intensifies efforts to meet its ambitious target.

‎The funds will be used to cover logistics, player welfare and overall preparation as Ghana readies itself for the tournament, which will be hosted across North America.

‎Ghana have been drawn in a challenging group and will begin their campaign against Panama on June 17, before facing England on June 23 and Croatia on June 27.

‎The initiative underscores renewed determination from both government and private sector to ensure the Black Stars are fully prepared to make a strong impression on the world stage.