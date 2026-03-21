Ghana is aiming to raise $30 million to support the Ghana national football team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem.
Mr. Ampem, who also chairs the World Cup Fundraising Subcommittee, said the initiative is central to ensuring the team is adequately resourced to compete at the highest level.
The campaign was officially launched on Friday at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra, with President John Dramani Mahama in attendance.
At the event, several high-profile individuals and organisations made significant pledges. Ibrahim Mahama’s company, Engineers & Planners, committed $5 million as headline sponsor.
Music stars Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy also contributed $100,000 and $101,000 respectively, while Gold Fields pledged $2 million immediately, with an additional $1 million expected next year.
Officials say more corporate entities and private stakeholders are expected to join the drive, as the subcommittee intensifies efforts to meet its ambitious target.
The funds will be used to cover logistics, player welfare and overall preparation as Ghana readies itself for the tournament, which will be hosted across North America.
Ghana have been drawn in a challenging group and will begin their campaign against Panama on June 17, before facing England on June 23 and Croatia on June 27.
The initiative underscores renewed determination from both government and private sector to ensure the Black Stars are fully prepared to make a strong impression on the world stage.
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