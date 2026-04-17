1 hour ago

Confederation of African Football has pledged its support for Ghana’s ambition to host major continental and international football tournaments, following high-level talks with government officials in Accra.

The meeting brought together CAF General Secretary Samson Adamu, Ghana Football Association president Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, and the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, alongside other key stakeholders.

Discussions centred on strengthening Ghana’s football infrastructure and developing grassroots talent, as the country seeks to position itself as a leading destination for major tournaments.

“Football is big and contributes significantly to fostering national unity,” Mr Adams said, highlighting the sport’s role in bringing Ghanaians together. He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building strong systems for grassroots and school-level football, pointing to the country’s deep pool of talent.

General Secretary Samson Adamu expressed confidence in Ghana’s potential, describing the country as a natural home for football on the continent.

“Trust us any day and time because Ghana is home, and we expect your guidance to succeed,” he said, while urging authorities to prioritise upgrading pitches and sporting facilities to meet international standards.

CAF also pledged technical assistance to support Ghana’s infrastructure development, noting that modern, high-quality facilities are essential to securing hosting rights for major competitions.

The organisation encouraged Ghana to develop a comprehensive strategy outlining its readiness to stage future tournaments, stressing the importance of long-term planning.

The renewed collaboration between the Ghana Football Association, government and CAF signals growing momentum behind Ghana’s ambitions, with hopes that improved infrastructure and investment in youth development could pave the way for the country to host some of Africa’s biggest football events in the coming years.