The Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination, introduced with the aim of ensuring quality education and professionalism in the teaching sector, has come under scrutiny for its negative impact on graduate teachers. Despite its noble intentions, the examination, in its current form, is doing more harm than good.

This article critically examines the drawbacks and challenges associated with the licensure examination and highlights the need for reform to better serve the interests of aspiring teachers and the education system as a whole.

The Burden of the Licensure Examination

One of the primary issues with the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination is the significant burden it places on graduate teachers. After years of studying and completing their degree programs, graduates are required to pass this examination to obtain a license to teach.

However, the rigid structure, high difficulty level, and lack of adequate preparation materials make it an overwhelming challenge for many deserving candidates. This burden is amplified by the fact that failure to pass the examination leads to severe repercussions, including limited employment opportunities and a delay in starting their teaching careers.

Inadequate Preparation

Another glaring concern with the licensure examination is the lack of sufficient preparation for aspiring teachers. While the examination aims to evaluate the teaching competence of candidates, the current system falls short in providing comprehensive guidance and support to adequately prepare them. The limited availability of relevant study materials, practice tests, and coaching programs make it difficult for graduates to fully grasp the exam’s requirements. This inadequacy often leads to a mismatch between the knowledge acquired during their academic years and the specific areas assessed in the examination.

Limited Assessment of Practical Teaching Skills

The Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination primarily focuses on theoretical knowledge, neglecting the evaluation of essential practical teaching skills. Teaching is an art that requires not only subject knowledge but also effective pedagogical techniques, classroom management abilities, and interpersonal skills. By emphasizing rote memorization and theoretical concepts, the examination fails to address the crucial aspects of teaching that directly impact the quality of education provided to students. As a result, many talented and passionate graduate teachers are discouraged from pursuing the profession due to their inability to showcase their practical teaching abilities.

Implications for Teacher Employment

The impact of the licensure examination extends beyond the assessment process itself. The examination results heavily influence employment prospects for graduate teachers, leading to increased competition and limited job opportunities. This situation creates an unjust system where deserving candidates may be denied employment due to an arbitrary cutoff score, without considering their overall potential and dedication to teaching. Consequently, this discourages aspiring teachers and contributes to the already alarming issue of teacher shortage in the country.

The Need for Reform

To ensure that the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination truly serves its purpose and benefits both graduate teachers and the education system, a comprehensive reform is imperative. Reforms should include the provision of robust preparation materials, practice tests, and coaching programs to adequately equip candidates. Moreover, the examination should be expanded to assess practical teaching skills and teaching methodologies, providing a more holistic evaluation of aspiring teachers’ abilities. Additionally, a fair and transparent grading system that considers candidates’ overall performance and potential should be implemented, rather than relying solely on a rigid cutoff score.

Conclusion

While the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination was introduced with the intention of ensuring quality education, it has proven to be more detrimental than beneficial to graduate teachers. The burdensome nature of the examination, inadequate preparation, limited assessment of practical teaching skills, and the implications it has on employment opportunities call for urgent reform. It is crucial to create an examination system that truly identifies and supports competent and passionate teachers, fostering a brighter future for both aspiring educators and Ghana’s education system as a whole.

Source: Collins Koranteng.