42 minutes ago

The National Veterinary Services Department has announced that starting January 2026, all pets in Ghana will be required to undergo mandatory rabies vaccination.

As part of the initiative, pet owners will be issued official vaccination cards upon immunisation at licensed private veterinary centres. The cards will serve as proof of compliance and allow for proper tracking and monitoring of the country’s pet population.

Speaking on the rollout, Chief Veterinary Officer, Samuel Cudjoe, said the nationwide exercise aims to drastically reduce rabies-related deaths and strengthen pet health management.

“From January 2026, a national pet vaccination card will be issued for every vaccinated dog or cat at private veterinary service centres. These measures will make rabies vaccination mandatory nationwide and ensure proper tracking, harmonised reporting, and reliable national data generation,” he said.

Rabies remains a persistent public health threat in Ghana, with the Department emphasising that widespread vaccination is a proven and effective preventive strategy. In addition to improving disease control, the initiative is expected to establish a robust national database for pets.

Officials say public education campaigns will be launched ahead of the enforcement date to ensure pet owners are fully informed of the new requirements.