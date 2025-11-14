2 hours ago

Ghana’s Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has announced plans to construct three modern stadia in regions currently lacking standard sports infrastructure, as part of the government’s 2026 development agenda.

The announcement was made on Thursday, November 13, during the presentation of the 2026 Budget Statement to Parliament. According to Dr Forson, the initiative aims to expand access to quality sporting facilities and promote nationwide talent development.

“Construction of modern stadia will begin in three of the eight regions without such facilities,” he confirmed, citing the government’s commitment to sports development.

Currently, eight regions — including Ahafo, North East, Savannah, Oti, and Western North — remain without standard stadium infrastructure. While the specific locations for the new projects have not yet been disclosed, the move signals a major step toward bridging the regional gap in sports investment.

In addition to infrastructure, the Ministry of Youth and Sports will pursue legislative backing for a National Sports College Bill and a Sports University Bill. The ministry also plans to boost grassroots sports by organizing inter-school, district, and regional competitions across the country.

The combined efforts reflect a broader strategy to strengthen Ghana’s sports ecosystem, nurture emerging talent, and support national and regional events with modern facilities.