6 hours ago

Ghana is set to break ground this year on the Volivo Bridge, a landmark infrastructure project expected to become the country’s tallest road bridge, following high-level engagements with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The Volivo Bridge, a 540-metre cable-stayed structure with twin towers rising 51 metres, will feature a 280-metre main span, two traffic lanes, pedestrian sidewalks, and safety railings. When completed, it will surpass the Adomi Bridge by nearly 200 metres in length, making it the longest cable-stayed bridge in Ghana and an engineering landmark along the Eastern Corridor.

The project forms part of Ghana’s strategic efforts to modernise critical transport infrastructure and improve connectivity between the Volta and Oti regions. It is expected to significantly enhance mobility, facilitate trade, and strengthen regional economic integration.

Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Agbodza, described recent discussions with JICA’s Head of Africa Investment, Yushi Nagano, as highly productive. He expressed optimism that construction would commence soon, stating that, “God willing, President Mahama will break ground this year for the construction of the bridge itself.”

JICA’s involvement underscores Japan’s continued commitment to supporting sustainable and high-quality infrastructure development across Africa, providing a blend of financing, technical expertise, and project management support. Japan has a long-standing history of partnering African countries on major transport and urban mobility projects aimed at promoting long-term economic growth.

Once completed, the Volivo Bridge will not only transform transportation between the Volta and Oti regions but also stand as a symbol of Ghana’s growing engineering ambition and the strength of international cooperation in delivering large-scale infrastructure projects.